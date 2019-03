Virtual bank app Revolut has written to millions of customers across Europe asking customers to upload new ID documents in case there's a hard Brexit.

The app boasts 200,000 Irish users among three million across the bloc, but is licenced by regulators in Britain.

But the startup said this morning it feared being blocked from trading if there's no deal.

"We know this is a pain," it told customers, telling them they'd have to take another selfie - and dig out their passports.