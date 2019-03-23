Saturday Favourites

Calls For KCC To Address Misinterpretation Of Flood Risk Maps By The Insurance Industry.

: 03/23/2019 - 16:32
Author: Róisin Power
There are calls for KCC to write to the insurance regulator about the misinterpretation of Catchment Flood Risk Assessment and Management Studies (CFRAMS) maps by home insurance providers.

Fine Gael Councillor Tim Durkan is callings on the council to voice councillor's concerns "disappointment and opposition to the apparent misinterpretation" of the maps by the industry. According to Durkan these misinterpretations are affecting house sales with the county.

The motion from Durkan will be brought before Kildare County Council's March meeting, which is on Monday.

