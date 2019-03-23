Saturday Favourites

Ranulph Fiennes Revealed He Attempted To Get On Roof of Leinster House As A Teen.

: 03/23/2019 - 16:40
Author: Róisin Power
Polar explorer Ranulph Fiennes has revealed he tried to get onto the roof of Leinster House as a teenager.

But he was grabbed by a Garda who caught him in the act trying to make the summit using a drainpipe.

According to the Times Ireland, he was arrested and kept in custody overnight.

