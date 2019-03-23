Saturday Favourites

Man Arrested In The UK After Mosque Windows Were Broken On Thursday.

: 03/23/2019 - 16:42
Author: Róisin Power
A man arrested in Britain after five mosques in Birmingham had their windows smashed has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

The 34-year-old handed himself in to police yesterday, after the attacks on Thursday morning.

Officers don't think he's part of an organised gang.

