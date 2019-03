A Cork Fianna Fail Councillor says people that turn down social housing offers deserve to be banned from re-applying for one year.

Frank O' Flynn's reacting to a number of applicants from the county who were unaware they would be given a ban.

A report from the Choice Based Letting system operating in Cork has seen council houses being turned down after people initially sought an interest.

Councillor O' Flynn says it delays the whole process when offers are rejected.