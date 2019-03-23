Saturday Favourites

Another Mosque Has Been Vandalised In Birmingham.

: 03/23/2019 - 16:48
Author: Róisin Power
Another Birmingham mosque has been targeted by vandals in Britain.

Detectives don't believe it's linked with five similar attacks on Thursday.

A 34-year-old man arrested over those incidents has been detained under the Mental Health Act after handing himself in to police yesterday.

