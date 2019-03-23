Saturday Favourites

Organisers Say A Million People Have Turned Out For London March Demanding Another Brexit Referendum.

Hundreds of thousands of people have marched on Parliament in the UK - to demand another referendum on Brexit.

Crowds are cheering several speakers on a stage in central London - including ex-Tory Anna Soubry, London mayor Sadiq Khan and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Organisers claim a million people have turned out.

Leave-dot-EU has called it a "losers march".

Meanwhile - British Prime Minister Theresa May admits she may not get enough support to get her Brexit deal through the Commons next week.

