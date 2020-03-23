K Drive

Free Adult Education Distance Learning On Offer During Covid 19 Outbreak.

: 03/23/2020 - 14:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Free adult education distance learning is being made available during the Covid 19 outbreak.

The National Adult Literacy Agency is providing tuition over the phone to help adults with reading, writing, form-filling, helping children with homework and understanding financial information from banks.

In particular, help is available for filling in social welfare forms, and applying for mortgage relief.

Anyone interested can Freephone 1800 20 20 65, or Text LEARN to 50050 to set up phone or online tutoring.

