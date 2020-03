Moore Street in Dublin could become one of Europe's top cultural spots.

Social Historian Barry Kennark says its potential could see it rival Las Ramblas in Barcelona.

During the 1950s and 60s there were up to 80 trading stalls on Moore Street, now there are just 17.

But he says the current condition of the area is a shame:

21/03/2016. Pictured are members of the public as they walk past writing on the fencing surrounding the 1916 mural on Moore Street in Dublin today.Photo:RollingNews.ie