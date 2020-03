Most people in Newbridge are keeping 2 metres apart, to delay the spread of Covid 19.

However, "quite a lot" are now, according to Chris Pender is a Social Democrats Cllr in the Kildare/Newbridge Municipal District.

Speaking to Clem Ryan on Kildare Today, he says the town has also set up a network of 120 people to chat, by phone, to people in self isolation.