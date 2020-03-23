K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen: Celbridge Cllr. Says The Community There Is Doing Great Work In Response To Covid 19.

: 03/23/2020 - 17:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The people of Celbridge have set up a Crisis Community Group, to help people affected by Covid 19.

It can be contacted here

Íde Cussen is an Independent Cllr. in the Celbridge Leixlip Municipal District.

She's been speaking to Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

