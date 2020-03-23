Listen Live Logo

2 More People Have Died Of Covid 19; No. Of Cases In Ireland Stands At 1,125.

: 03/23/2020 - 18:09
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dept_of_health.png

The Dept. of Health has confirmed the death of 2 more people from Covid 19.

Both were males, living in the east of Ireland.

The number of people who have died of the virus is now 6.

Another 219 people have been diagnosed with Covid 19 in the last y24 hours.

It brings the number of people in Ireland with coronavirus to 1,125, of whom 23 are in Co. Kildare

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 21 March (836 cases), reveals:

·        55% are male and 44% are female, with 37 clusters involving 210 cases

·        the median age of confirmed cases is 44 years

·        239 cases (29%) have been hospitalised

·        Of those hospitalised, 25 cases have been admitted to ICU

·        208 cases (25%) are associated with healthcare workers

·        Dublin has the highest number of cases at 471, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 104 cases (12%)

·        Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 45%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 31%

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that more than 93% of the population are washing their hands more often as a result of Coronavirus.

The nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, and which will be conducted twice weekly, reveals;

·        88% of people say they are staying at home, rather than going out

·        84% of people say they are practicing social distance in a queue

·        71% of people say they are sitting further apart from others

·        75% are confident they would know what steps to take if they developed symptoms and 90% know the two most common symptoms (fever and/or cough)

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We understand the anxiety this outbreak may be causing people. All aspects of our public health advice are constantly reviewed by the National Public Health Emergency Team and we will not hesitate to take more measures where necessary, based on epidemiological evidence and in proportion with Ireland’s experience of this outbreak.

 “The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again tomorrow morning, where we will continue to review Ireland’s response and make further recommendations where appropriate.”

 

Case analysis as at midnight Saturday, 21 March - Source: HSPC
     
Total number of cases
836
  
Total number hospitalised
239
  
Total number admitted to ICU
25
  
Total number of deaths
6
  
Case fatality rate
0.7%
  
Total number of healthcare workers
208
  
Number clusters notified
37
  
Median age
44
  
 
    
 
    
Gender
Number
% of Total
Female
369
44%
Male
460
55%
Unknown
7
1%
Total
836
  
 
    
 
    
Age Group
Number
% of Total
< 1
3
0%
1 - 4
2
0%
5 - 14
16
2%
15 - 24
69
8%
25 - 34
166
20%
35 - 44
165
20%
45 - 54
158
19%
55 - 64
117
14%
65+
139
17%
Unknown
1
0%
Total
836
  
 
    
Transmission Classification (where known)
Number
% of Total
Community transmission
264
45%
Close contact with confirmed case
136
23%
Travel abroad
183
31%
 
    
 
    
 
    
Healthcare workers
Number
% of Total
Travel related
55
26%
No foreign travel
133
64%
Under investigation
20
10%
Total
208
  
 
    
 
    
     
 
    
 
    
 
    
 
    
 
    
 
    
Hospitalised by Age Group
Number
% of Total
< 5
2
1%
5 - 14
2
1%
15 - 24
14
6%
25 - 34
31
13%
35 - 44
26
11%
45 - 54
42
18%
55 - 64
37
15%
65+
85
36%
 
239
  
 
    
County
Number
% of Total
Carlow
<= 5
0%
Cavan
<= 5
1%
Clare
9
1%
Cork
104
14%
Donegal
8
1%
Dublin
471
56%
Galway
33
4%
Kerry
12
1%
Kildare
23
3%
Kilkenny
15
2%
Laois
6
1%
Letrim
<= 5
0%
Limerick
18
2%
Longford
<= 5
0%
Louth
13
2%
Mayo
6
0%
Meath
13
2%
Monaghan
<= 5
0%
Offaly
10
1%
Roscommon
<= 5
0%
Sligo
8
1%
Tipperary
20
1%
Waterford
9
1%
Westmeath
20
2%
Wexford
<= 5
0%
Wicklow
22
3%

