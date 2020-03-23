2 More People Have Died Of Covid 19; No. Of Cases In Ireland Stands At 1,125.

The Dept. of Health has confirmed the death of 2 more people from Covid 19.

Both were males, living in the east of Ireland.

The number of people who have died of the virus is now 6.

Another 219 people have been diagnosed with Covid 19 in the last y24 hours.

It brings the number of people in Ireland with coronavirus to 1,125, of whom 23 are in Co. Kildare

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 21 March (836 cases), reveals:

· 55% are male and 44% are female, with 37 clusters involving 210 cases

· the median age of confirmed cases is 44 years

· 239 cases (29%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 25 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 208 cases (25%) are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 471, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 104 cases (12%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 45%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 31%

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that more than 93% of the population are washing their hands more often as a result of Coronavirus.

The nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, and which will be conducted twice weekly, reveals;

· 88% of people say they are staying at home, rather than going out

· 84% of people say they are practicing social distance in a queue

· 71% of people say they are sitting further apart from others

· 75% are confident they would know what steps to take if they developed symptoms and 90% know the two most common symptoms (fever and/or cough)

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We understand the anxiety this outbreak may be causing people. All aspects of our public health advice are constantly reviewed by the National Public Health Emergency Team and we will not hesitate to take more measures where necessary, based on epidemiological evidence and in proportion with Ireland’s experience of this outbreak.

“The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again tomorrow morning, where we will continue to review Ireland’s response and make further recommendations where appropriate.”