Kildare County Council Has Confirmed The Closure Of All Outdoor Recreation Centres.

: 03/23/2020 - 18:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare County Council has this evening confirmed that all of its playgrounds, skateparks and outdoor gyms are closed.

It says "This is in line with Government requirements to take appropriate action to slow the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). 

These closures will reduce non-essential contacts and support social distancing measures such as school closures. "

All KIldare County Council parks will, however, remain open.

The council says "Social distancing should be respected in these spaces alongside other standard precautions i.e.  remaining 6 feet or 2 meters from others and practicing respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette.  

These measures are being implemented to protect all members of our society. "

