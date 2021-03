A man's been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure of about 100,000 in cash in Cork.

Shortly after 3 o'clock on Sunday afternoon, Gardai at a Covid checkpoint on the N22 at Ovens stopped a car.

They searched it and found a large number of bank notes, the driver in his 20s was arrested and taken to Togher Garda Station.

He's since been charged and is due to appear in court in Cork City this afternoon.

File image: RollingNews