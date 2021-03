110 Covid cases were detected following the mass testing of schools in the week to March 20th.

That's up from 44 the previous week.

More than 4,000 tests were carried out at 183 primary, secondary and special education schools.

The positivity rate was 2.7 per cent, compared to 2.4 per cent in the week ending March 13th.

Stock image: Geralt/Pixabay