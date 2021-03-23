Ceol Agus Caint

with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Garda Hospitalised After Being Struck By A Car At A Checkpoint In Longford.

: 23/03/2021 - 15:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
emergency_dept_sign.jpeg

A Garda's been treated in hospital after being hit by a car that failed to stop at a checkpoint in County Longford.

The vehicle was spotted driving erratically yesterday afternoon.

A stop was placed on the Ballinalee Road and as gardai approached the car, it hit an officer before fleeing the scene.

The car went on to hit a patrol car and ended up colliding with a wall in the Ardnacassa area.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital for treatment, while the garda has been released from hospital.

 

Stock image: Shutterstock

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!