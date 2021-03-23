Garda Hospitalised After Being Struck By A Car At A Checkpoint In Longford.

A Garda's been treated in hospital after being hit by a car that failed to stop at a checkpoint in County Longford.

The vehicle was spotted driving erratically yesterday afternoon.

A stop was placed on the Ballinalee Road and as gardai approached the car, it hit an officer before fleeing the scene.

The car went on to hit a patrol car and ended up colliding with a wall in the Ardnacassa area.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital for treatment, while the garda has been released from hospital.

