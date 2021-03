Cannabis, two guns, and a sum of cash have been seized by gardai investigating the sale and supply of drugs in the Ashbourne area of Co Meath.

Gardai searched a house in the Killegland Park area on Sunday night and found cannabis worth 12,700 euro, two guns, a sum of cash and various drugs related paraphernalia.

A man in his 30s was arrested and taken to Ashbourne Garda Station.

He has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Image: An Garda Siochana