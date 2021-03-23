UK Day Of Remembrance, 1 Year After First Covid-19 Lockdown.

To remember those who have lost their lives during the pandemic, a minute's silence has taken place in the UK.

On March 23rd 2020, British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, imposed the first Covid-19 lockdown.

NHS and care workers today joined politicians, in remembering the more than 126,000 people who died related to the virus.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has sent a bouquet of flowers to St Bartholomew's hospital in London, where the Duke of Edinburgh recently had heart surgery.

As part of Britain's national day of reflection, torches will be shone from doorsteps at 8pm.

