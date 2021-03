Just 5,920 dog licences were issued throughout Kildare last year.

There are almost 80,000 households in the county, which may indicate that there are a large number of unlicenced dogs in the county.

Data on licences issued in each Municipal District is now available.

The question was posed by Fianna Fáil Cllr. in Celbridge/Leixlip, Michael Coleman.

Cllr. Coleman joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today, on his motions before the March meeting of the MD.

Stock image: Pexels