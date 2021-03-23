Listen: KCC Says North Kildare Landmark Is Vulnerable, And Requires Immediate Attention.

Kildare County Council says a North Kildare landmark "is vulnerable and requires immediate consolidation and repair"

Vanessa's Bower in Celbridge Abbey is over 300 years old.

It was built by Dutch merchant, Bartholomew Van Homrigh - he went on to become the Lord Mayor of Dublin.

The bower is, named for his daughter, Vanessa, who had a relationship with Dean Jonathan Swift, author of "Gullivers Travels".

Swift visited Vanessa many times at her home in Celbridge.

She joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today:

Kildare County Council's response, in full:

"It was recently brought to the attention of Kildare County Council that there was concern in relation to the state of repair of Vanessa’s Bower in Celbridge Abbey. A subsequent inspection by Kildare County Council’s consultant Architectural Conservation Officer took place on 3 March 2021 to determine the level of damage to this 300-year old structure and to determine next steps for its conservation and preservation.

During the inspection it was noted that a number of mature coniferous trees had been recently felled between Vanessa’s Bower and the east boundary wall (onto Newtown Road). One of these trees appeared to have fallen directly on top of Vanessa’s Bower, causing extensive damage to the fragile stone structure. The front part of the vaulted stone niche is now missing. The stone paving to the front of the structure and parts of the curved stone seat are also missing. Much of the missing stone appears to have fallen down the steep embankment into the river.

The surviving stonework within the structure is vulnerable and requires immediate consolidation and repair by an experienced conservation stone mason, to ensure that the soil covering does not erode and further stone is not lost during periods of heavy rain. It was recommended that this work be carried out under the direction of a Grade 1 Conservation Architect. Due to the river being in full flow at the time of the inspection it was not possible to safely inspect the lower parts of the embankment. This area would need to be inspected at the earliest opportunity once water levels drop so that all collapsed stones either on the embankment or within the river can be retrieved as an urgent priority. The large tree trunk that is lying at the base of the embankment has the potential to cause significant damage to the eighteenth century

Rock Bridge’ footbridge downstream, if carried by the river water. This should be carefully removed without causing further damage to Vanessa’s Bower as soon as it is safe to do so.

In the short term, the Heritage Officer, Bridget Loughlin has confirmed that she is willing to liaise with the landowner and to provide advice having regard to the above so that Vanessa’s Bower can be restored to its former glory. Vanessa’s Bower is a structure of architectural interest, being an integral part of the eighteenth century riparian designed landscape of Celbridge Abbey. It is also of considerable literacy and historical interest through its links with Jonathan Swift and Esther Vanhomrigh. The structure appears to have survived relatively intact until recent tree-felling.

Having regard to all the above it is proposed to include Vanessa’s Bower on the Record of Protected Structures in accordance with Sections 54 and 55 of the Planning and Development Act 2000, as amended. The members will be kept informed on progress in relation to same."

Image: Vanessa's Bower by Fianna Fáil Cllr., Michael Coleman.