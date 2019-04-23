K Country

Listen: The Jury Have Retired To Deliberate On Patrick Quirke's Murder Trial.

: 04/23/2019 - 14:57
Author: Róisin Power
The jury in Patrick Quirke’s murder trial has retired to consider a verdict.

They’ve been asked to consider whether the 50-year-old farmer from Breanshamore, Co. Tipperary is guilty of murdering local DJ Bobby Ryan.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports:

