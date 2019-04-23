Ceol Agus Caint

Leo Varadkar Says Making PrEP More Available Would Help Reduce HIV Cases.

Author: Róisin Power
The Taoiseach says making a HIV prevention pill more widely available would help reduce new cases.

A report by the health watchdog has confirmed PrEP is safe and highly effective.

The public is being asked to give feedback on a plan to offer the drug to at-risk groups for free.

