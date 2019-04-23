12 Young People At Oberstown Have Become Certified Baristas.

12 young people at Oberstown Children Detention Campus have become certified baristas.

Training was provided in collaboration with Java Republic and all 12 received their Barista Skills for Beginners Certificate.

During 2018 young people have been able to take part in Safe Pass and manual handling training in order to prepare them for certain workplaces.

The coffee education programme saw the children setting up a mini café area. They aim to train up to 30 young people annually.

Damien Hernon, Deputy Director of Oberstown: “This programme and others like it in Oberstown are about giving young people the best possible chance to move on with their lives in a positive way after they leave Oberstown."