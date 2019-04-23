Ceol Agus Caint

with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

KCC Raises Concerns Over New State Data Centre For Celbridge.

: 04/23/2019 - 15:43
Author: Róisin Power
state_lab_backweston_celbridge.jpg

KCC is seeking further information in relation to planning for a state data centre in Celbridge.

The Kildare North Labour General Election Candidate Emmet Stagg said he was told that the council has asked for more information on the €30 million project at the Backweston Campus.

Planning permission was submitted to the council on 21st February and on April 17th the council sought further information.

Foul water overflow from a system at Coneyburrow, measures to address flooding issues, an upgrade of the Junction at Young's Cross to a 4 arm junction, and the provision of a site plan detailing the location of car parking for construction traffic were the main issues raised.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!