KCC Raises Concerns Over New State Data Centre For Celbridge.

KCC is seeking further information in relation to planning for a state data centre in Celbridge.

The Kildare North Labour General Election Candidate Emmet Stagg said he was told that the council has asked for more information on the €30 million project at the Backweston Campus.

Planning permission was submitted to the council on 21st February and on April 17th the council sought further information.

Foul water overflow from a system at Coneyburrow, measures to address flooding issues, an upgrade of the Junction at Young's Cross to a 4 arm junction, and the provision of a site plan detailing the location of car parking for construction traffic were the main issues raised.