Man Due In Court Today For Allegedly Spitting At A Garda.

A man is due before the courts in county Louth this morning after allegedly spitting at a Garda.

Officers had responded to an incident in Moneymore in Drogheda at around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon where a man in his 20s was alleged to have had a knife.

He was taken into custody following a pursuit on foot.

While arresting him - it's claimed a second man in his late 30 interfered in the arrest, before spitting on a Garda.

Both men were taken into custody on separate charges.

