Man Due In Court Today For Allegedly Spitting At A Garda.

: 04/23/2020 - 10:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
court_house_plaque_english_and_irish_generic.jpg

A man is due before the courts in county Louth this morning after allegedly spitting at a Garda.

Officers had responded to an incident in Moneymore in Drogheda at around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon where a man in his 20s was alleged to have had a knife.

He was taken into custody following a pursuit on foot.

While arresting him - it's claimed a second man in his late 30 interfered in the arrest, before spitting on a Garda.

Both men were taken into custody on separate charges.

 

File image: RollingNews

