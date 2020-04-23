The Eleven To Two Show

5 People Arrested Following Drugs Hauls In Monaghan & Louth.

: 04/23/2020 - 10:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Five people have been arrested after drugs and cash were seized in Monaghan and Louth yesterday.

Gardai found 15,500 euro - believed to be the proceeds of crime - when they stopped a car in the Cloughvalley Upper area of Carrickmacross yesterday afternoon.

Follow-up searches were conducted at two houses in Drogheda and cannabis plants worth around 30 thousand were seized.

Two men in their 20s and 30s were arrested.

More cannabis plants worth 64 thousand euro were discovered during searches in the Collon area of Co. Louth - and a woman and two men, all in their 40s, were arrested.

