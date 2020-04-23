The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Safefood: No Need To Disinfect Groceries When People Come Home From Shopping.

: 04/23/2020 - 10:35
Author: Ciara Plunkett
safefood_ireland_logo.jpg

The body representing food safety says there's no need to wash or disinfect items from your shopping basket when you return home, but you should wash your hands after you receive a takeaway to the door.

Safefood says while there is some evidence that coronavirus can survive on hard surfaces, the risk from handling food packaging is very low and there is no evidence that the disease can be transmitted in this way.

Safefood also advises that people wash their hands before and after handling the packaging from takeaway deliveries, which have spiked significantly since the outbreak of the pandemic.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!