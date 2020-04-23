Safefood: No Need To Disinfect Groceries When People Come Home From Shopping.

The body representing food safety says there's no need to wash or disinfect items from your shopping basket when you return home, but you should wash your hands after you receive a takeaway to the door.

Safefood says while there is some evidence that coronavirus can survive on hard surfaces, the risk from handling food packaging is very low and there is no evidence that the disease can be transmitted in this way.

Safefood also advises that people wash their hands before and after handling the packaging from takeaway deliveries, which have spiked significantly since the outbreak of the pandemic.