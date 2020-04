A man is due to appear in court today charged in connection with an assault on three men in Waterford.

Last Thursday the men in their 60s, 30s and 20s received non life threatening injuries following an assault by a man which involved a knife and a dog.

It happened in the Bayview area of Tramore, Co. Waterford and all three men were taken to hospital.

A man in his 30s was arrested and is due to appear before Waterford District Court this morning.