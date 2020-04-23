Listen: Fine Gael Welcomes Green Party Response On Coalition.

Fine Gael has welcomed a response from the Green Party to the prospect of entering government together.

The six page letter sets out 17 questions or clarifications the Greens want answered before considering government negotiations with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

They include a commitment to annual 7 per cent emissions reductions and ending offshore gas exploration.

The document will be considered by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil - with Green leader Eamon Ryan saying it might be the start of further talks: