Govt. Urged To Provide Legal Clarity On The Right To Protest During Covid 19 Restrictions.

The government is being urged to provide legal clarity on people's right to protest while the covid-19 restrictions are in place.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties request follows a number of demonstrations this week which received conflicting responses from Gardai.

Debenhams workers on Dublin's Henry Street were told to halt their demonstration, while Gardai did not intervene in a separate protest in the nearby four courts.

The ICCL says the restrictions must be equally applied and regularly reviewed, and wants the government to clarify its position on the right to protest as soon as possible.