Listen: Transparency Of Govt. Response To Covid 19 Questioned In The Dáil.

: 04/23/2020 - 16:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dail_chamber_ceann_comhairles_seat_rollingnews.jpg

The transparency of the government's response to the Coronavirus has been questioned in the Dáil.

TDs have said the government is making decisions without proper consultation.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

by Ciara Plunkett

 

File image: RollingNews

