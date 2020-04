Nearly half of retail stores in Ireland are not adhering to social distancing guidelines, according to a trade union.

A new Mandate survey of 7,000 staff, in 300 separate businesses, shows 29 percent of those asked say they have insufficient PPE.

While 23 percent say trolleys and baskets are not regularly sanitised.

Mandate says the average retail worker believes they are entitled to a hazard pay of 20 percent.