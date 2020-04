Gardaí from Kildare carried out an operation in Newbridge Train Station and on commuter trains to Dublin yesterday.

Gardai say "While passenger numbers are small we are aware of some anti-social behaviour(drug abuse and dealing) continuing on trains"

Several people were turned back at the station because they did not have a "valid reason" to travel.

Gardaí in Portarlington and Portlaoise also took past in the operation

Image courtesy the Kildare Garda Division.