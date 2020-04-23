28 More People Have Died Of Covid 19 In Ireland; 936 New Cases Confirmed.

It now brings the death toll to 794 and the number of confirmed cases stands at 17,607, of whom 875 are in Co. Kildare.

936 new cases have also been confirmed.

A further 28 people have died from Covid19 in the Republic.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan has more detail on the 332 people who have been admitted to ICUs:

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 21st April (16,439 cases), shows:

· 56% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 2,424 cases (15%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 331 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 4,545 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 8,216 (50% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,087 cases (7%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 52%, close contact accounts for 44%, travel abroad accounts for 4%

