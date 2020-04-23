Listen: Covid 19 Causes Delay To National Broadband Plan.

The National Broadband Plan has not been hit with a significant delay by the coronavirus pandemic.

Last November, the contract was signed for the project, which will bring a high-speed connection to half a million properties, of which around 13,000 are in Co. Kildare

Government officials confirm surveying and background work on the 3 billion euro project is continuing during the pandemic.

Technology correspondent Jess Kelly says it's because some telecommunications workers are deemed 'essential services'.

