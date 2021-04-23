The Breakfast Show

Calls On KCC To Plan & Put Resources Into Outdoor Seating And Dining For Firms Across The County.

: 23/04/2021 - 08:18
Author: Eoin Beatty
outdoor_dining_via_pixabay.jpg

 

There are calls on Kildare County Council to "actively plan and put all possible resources into having outdoor seating and dining ready" for firms across the county.

Fine Gael Cllr., Joe Neville, says this should be "part of a general outdoor summer plan in the identified towns"

In a motion to be debated at the April monthly meeting of KCC, he says "Notwithstanding Covid measures, it would be important to get everything in place before the June bank holiday weekend with regular updates on progress given to the members."

 

Image: Pixabay

 

