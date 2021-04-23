The Breakfast Show

KCC Called Upon To Develop "An Effective Inspection Programme For All Local Authority Housing Stock".

: 23/04/2021 - 08:19
Author: Eoin Beatty
house_via_pixabay.jpg

 

The Fianna Fáil group on Kildare County Council is calling on Kildare County Council to develop "an effective inspection programme for all local authority housing stock".

It is in order "to protect the significant capital investment and reduce ongoing maintenance and repair costs.

The group says "that this regime be supported by a tenancy incentive scheme that will acknowledge and reward tenants of good standing"

The motion, by Councillors Brian Dooley, Bernard Caldwell, Suzanne Doyle, Noel Heavey and Robert Power , will be debated at Monday's monthly meeting of KCC.

 

Image: Pixabay

