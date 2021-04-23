The Breakfast Show

6am - 9am
with
Darragh O'Dea

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare Gardai Supporting The Go Purple Initiative In A Day Of Action Against Domestic Violence.

: 23/04/2021 - 08:24
Author: Eoin Beatty
gopurple.jpg

 

Kildare Gardai are supporting the Go Purple initiative, in a day of action against domestic violence.

The county has just one refuge for women and children fleeing domestic abuse, Teach Tearmainn.

There is no such facility for men.

Today's Go Purple event is aimed at raising funds to support Teach Tearmainn's work.

Kildare Gardai, in support of the initiative, will be available to talk to people in Leixlip, Celbridge, Newbridge, Clane, Athy, Kilcullen and Naas throughout the day.

 

Image: Teach Tearmainn

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!