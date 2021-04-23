Kildare Gardai Supporting The Go Purple Initiative In A Day Of Action Against Domestic Violence.

Kildare Gardai are supporting the Go Purple initiative, in a day of action against domestic violence.

The county has just one refuge for women and children fleeing domestic abuse, Teach Tearmainn.

There is no such facility for men.

Today's Go Purple event is aimed at raising funds to support Teach Tearmainn's work.

Kildare Gardai, in support of the initiative, will be available to talk to people in Leixlip, Celbridge, Newbridge, Clane, Athy, Kilcullen and Naas throughout the day.

Image: Teach Tearmainn