Kildare now has the third highest 14 day Covid 19 incidence rate in Ireland, after Donegal and Offaly.

Latest data shows 445 people in the county have been diagnosed with the virus in the two weeks to April 21st.

The incidence rate here is 200 cases per 100,000 people.

The national R rate is 118.1 and 5,623 new diagnoses.

The rate in Donegal is 256.9 and 409 new cases.

The rate in Offaly is 212.9, with 166 new diagnoses.

Image: Pixabay