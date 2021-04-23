Pipe Bombs, Gun Powder, Firearms And Drugs Seized In Louth.

Two pipe bombs have been seized along with gun powder, a large quantity of firearms ammunition and a quantity of cocaine and tablets in Co. Louth

At 11 o'clock last night Gardaí attached to the Louth Divisional Drugs Unit based at Drogheda, carried out a search of a house in Drogheda town.

The scene was cordoned off and a number of houses in the area were evacuated.

The army bomb disposal unit safely removed two improvised explosive devices and other materials.

The scene was made safe at 5am but remains sealed off this morning for a full forensic examination.

Two men, one in his early-40s and another in his mid-50s, have been arrested.

File image: RollingNews