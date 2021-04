A global software company has raised almost 60 million euro in funding to establish an office in Dublin.

Czech based Productboard, says the investment will see over 100 jobs created in the next year - however its unknown where the new roles will be.

The company, which manages the software behind Zoom, Disney and Microsoft, are already advertising roles in Dublin and Vancouver.

The money is part of Series C funding from investment group Tiger Global Management

Stock image: Pexels