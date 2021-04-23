13 People Admitted To Naas General For Treatment For Covid 19.

13 people were being treated for confirmed Covid-19 in Naas General Hospital last night,static on the previous reporting period.

That's according to the latest HSE up-date, as at 8pm.

4 patients were being treated there for with suspected cases of the virus, a decrease from 7 on the previous reporting period.

There were 13 vacant general care beds, an increase from 10.

There was 1 vacant ICU bed

11,591 people in Kildare have been diagnosed with Covid 19 since testing began in February 2020.

File image: HSE