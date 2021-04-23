The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Concerns Raised About Format & Use Of Covid 19 Vaccination Passports.

: 23/04/2021 - 11:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Irish Council for Civil Liberties is raising concerns about the introduction of Covid 19 vaccination passports, for domestic or international uses.

It says it supports the concept of vaccination by consent, not coercion, and is opposed to the use of vaccine passports by employers and schools.

ICCL says there "would also be serious issues under equality and data protection laws."

ICCL Public Engagement and Communications Officer, Caragh woman, Sinead Nolan, joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today.

