Listen: Admissions Process Opened For New Homeless Young Person Mentorship Programme In Naas.

The admissions process is now open for the homeless young person mentorship program at the new Jigginstown Manor facility in Naas.

It is a "person-centered approach which supports the educational, training, employment and social needs of residents"

Tiglin & Homeless Care CLG is developing new accommodation for young homeless people, aged 18 to 25, at the centre.

The aim will be to empower each resident to secure full autonomy with independence over their lives and to become a valued member of the local community.

Aubrey McCarthy is Chair of Tiglin, which operates the programme, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

Aubrey McCarthy joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of programme.

File image: Homeless Care CLG logo