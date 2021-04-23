The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: SIPTU, Responding To Covid 19 Outbreak At Intel Leixlip Construction Site, Says "Something Has Changed" There.

: 23/04/2021 - 12:17
Author: Ciara Plunkett
SIPTU says "something has changed" at the Intel, Leixlip, construction site.

The statement follows an outbreak of Covid 19 there, affecting around 70 people working on the €4 billion expansion project there.

Intel says the situation is "fluid", and it is engaging with the main contractor.

Large-scale construction works on the Kildare campus are permitted to proceed under Level 5 restrictions.

Construction works have been underway on the site since last Summer, and this is the first reported outbreak of the virus there.
 
SIPTU Divisional Organiser, Karan O Loughlin, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

Karan O'Loughlin joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme.

