Listen: SIPTU, Responding To Covid 19 Outbreak At Intel Leixlip Construction Site, Says "Something Has Changed" There.

SIPTU says "something has changed" at the Intel, Leixlip, construction site.

The statement follows an outbreak of Covid 19 there, affecting around 70 people working on the €4 billion expansion project there.

Intel says the situation is "fluid", and it is engaging with the main contractor.

Large-scale construction works on the Kildare campus are permitted to proceed under Level 5 restrictions.

Construction works have been underway on the site since last Summer, and this is the first reported outbreak of the virus there.



SIPTU Divisional Organiser, Karan O Loughlin, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

File image: Intel logo