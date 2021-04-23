Listen: Teach Tearmainn, Kildare Garda & Kildare County Council Mark #GoPurple Day.

Kildare Gardai and Kildare County Council are supporting the Go Purple initiative, in a day of action against domestic violence.

The county has just one refuge for women and children fleeing domestic abuse, Teach Tearmain.

There is no such facility for men.

Today's Go Purple event is aimed at raising funds to support Teach Tearmains work.

Clem Ryan was joined on this morning's edition of Kildare Today by CEO of Teach Tearmainn, Lorraine Rowan and Detective Sgt. Diarmuid Lalor of Naas Garda Station.