Police in the North have arrested two men as part of their investigation into the attempted murder of a female officer in Derry on Monday.

The part-time officer, who is a young mother, noticed a viable device beside her car - close to where her 3 year old child usually sits.

A security alert was put in place for a number of hours as bomb disposal teams took care of the device.

The two men, who are 26 and 36 years old, were arrested by Terrorism Investigation Unit detectives today.