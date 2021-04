Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he’s ending his hunger strike just over three weeks in - after losing feeling in parts of his arms and legs.

The jailed critic of President Putin is still demanding to see an independent doctor.

He stopped eating on the 31st of March, in a campaign for proper medical care for leg and back pain.

File image: Alexei NavalnyEvgeny Feldman and Novaya Gazeta- Wikipedia Commons