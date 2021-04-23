Almost 3,700 People Contribute To Curragh Plains Consultation.

Almost 3,700 people have made submissions to the public consultation on the future of the Curragh Plains.

The process was opened by the Minister for Defence Simon Coveney in mid-March and seeks views on the best way to preserve and manage the lands, which span around 5,000 acres.

Kildare County Council and the Department have jointly procured the services of a multi-disciplinary team, led by Paul Hogarth consultants.

The firm will develop a Conservation Management Plan and Interpretation/Branding Strategy for the Plains.

All submissions will now be assessed.

It is hoped to have a new proposal on how to protect the plains by the end of the year.

Kildare South Fine Gael TD & Minister of State, Martin Heydon, says “We are very grateful to the almost 3,700 who took the time to give their vision for the future of the Curragh Plains. The Curragh Plains is a national treasure and holds a very special place in the hearts of Kildare people in particular, but such a special resource needs to be protected. I look forward to continuing my work with the Department of Defence and Kildare County Council through this consultation process to improve the management and conservation of the Curragh Plains for generations to come.”

