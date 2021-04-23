Listen Live Logo

Listen: Union Says Intel Covid 19 Outbreak Will Create Fear About Re-Opening Of Construction.

: 23/04/2021 - 16:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Unite Trade Union suspects the Intel Covid-19 outbreak will create fears around the expected full reopening of construction next month.

It now wants rigorous testing regimes on all sites after 70 cases of the virus were identified following the outbreak in Leixlip.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has said he doesn't believe the Intel incident should force plans for the full reopening of construction next month to change.

Unite Regional Officer Tom Fitzgerald says workers at the Kildare site were already concerned with how the site was being run:

